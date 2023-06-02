Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Currently ‘Nailing Down a Release Date’

Square Enix will be releasing Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 on June 22, but after that, the focus in the fandom will be almost entirely on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. This morning, Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase provided a brief yet positive update about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and its release date on social media, in what has been labeled “Developer comment number 1,” suggesting more bite-sized Q&A is on the way.

Posed with the simple question, “How is development progressing on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?” Kitase responded, “Development is progressing smoothly and according to plan. We are currently working on nailing down a release date for the game.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Almost a year ago in June 2022, Square Enix first formally announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with a teaser trailer, and it received a nebulous release window of this winter. That could mean the game will release this December, but a date somewhere around March 2024 is probably more realistic for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Whatever the game has in store, Square Enix is keeping whimsically quiet about it for now, as the announcement trailer mostly offered flashbacks of Cloud with Sephiroth and Zack respectively.

Final Fantasy VII Remake first launched for PlayStation 4 in April 2020, with expansion Intergrade arriving for PlayStation 5 in June 2021. Hopefully, we have less than a year now till Rebirth joins the party. It will serve as the second part of a trilogy, and considering how little of the FFVII story that Remake adapted, it stands to reason that Square Enix will be leaving a lot of the original game’s story and events on the cutting room floor for this redo.