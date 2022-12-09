At The Game Awards 2022, Final Fantasy XVI finally received a release date alongside a “Revenge” trailer. Contrary to what that trailer claimed, not all versions of the game were actually available to preorder at that time, but they will be as of December 12. Square Enix has revealed all of the details for the Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) standard edition, Deluxe Edition (and Digital Deluxe), and Collector’s Edition available for preorder, including prices and where and how to preorder. The FF16 Collector’s Edition in particular will only be available to preorder through the Square Enix Store.

Where and How to Preorder FF16 Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition, Plus Their Contents

Firstly, preordering any version of Final Fantasy XVI gets you a different extra bonus depending on where you do it. At the Square Enix Store, you get “The Realms of Valisthea Wall Banners (6” height printed cloth banners).” At GameStop, you get “The Realms of Valisthea Patches (2.5” height printed cloth patches).” And at Best Buy, you get at SteelBook case. The game retails for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 in all cases and is available to preorder now.

Next up, the Deluxe Edition retails for $99.99, and it includes the following:

Base game package, including reversible cover art

Cloth world map of Valisthea

Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook case

Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital mini art book and a digital mini soundtrack, so it includes content that the physical Deluxe Edition does not. Deluxe editions of the game are also available to preorder now.

Finally, the FF16 Collector’s Edition is available to preorder at the Square Enix Store exclusively beginning December 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. PST in North America, and its price has not been made public yet. Here’s everything you get:

Collector’s Box – A beautiful metallic-sheen box featuring impressive artwork by legendary FINAL FANTASY series illustrator, Yoshitaka Amano

FINAL FANTASY XVI Game – Base game package, including reversible cover art

Premium Statue – Phoenix vs Ifrit – A premium statue depicting a battle between two eikons – Phoenix and Ifrit

Metal Eikon Pin Collection – A premium metal pin collection featuring eight Eikons

Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook® Case – A SteelBook case featuring artwork of Clive Rosfield, the protagonist

Cloth World Map of Valisthea – A cloth map of Valisthea where the story unfolds

Blood Sword (Weapon) DLC – The fabled scarlet steel of Firion, hero of FINAL FANTASY II.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22, 2023 as a timed PS5 exclusive.