NewsVideo Games

Fire Tears Through Offices of STALKER 2 Developer – Report

By
0
A fire has reportedly torn through the offices of STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World.

A fire has reportedly torn through the Prague offices of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World overnight. The report comes from Vortex (translated via Google), which cites two anonymous sources and claims to have a photo of the damage, which it is not able to publish. It says that the fire “devastated” the equipment and interior.

According to the report, GSC Game World occupies three floors of the building. While only one has been affected, that floor hosts the back-up servers for the studio’s data. The blaze has been blamed on an electrical fault, and required the evacuation of between 20 and 30 people. The damage bill is estimated at 1.5 million koruna (approximately $65,750).

At the time of writing, it is unclear how the fire will impact the continuing development of STALKER 2 or what kind of data loss might have been suffered as a result. GSC Game World has not yet issued a statement.

However, it’s another setback for the development team, which has already moved its operations from Ukraine to the Czech Republic as a result of the ongoing Russian aggression. Just weeks ago, the game was delayed to early next year alongside the release of a new, action-packed trailer. STALKER 2 is currently slated to launch in Q1 2024 on PC and Xbox Series S|X and will be available via Game Pass.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn