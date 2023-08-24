STALKER 2 Gameplay Trailer Focuses on Guns, Bullets, & Irradiated Nightmares

GSC Game World has published a the “Bolts & Bullets” STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gameplay trailer, and as you might have guessed, it’s got lots of bolts and bullets. The trailer, published as part of Gamescom today, focuses on the action more than any other trailer before. From pistols to rifles, our main character can be seen using a variety of weapons to claw their way through the twisted environments we have only gotten a taste of so far. Most of the enemies highlighted throughout the video include other humans, but it looks like we’ll have to fight off vicious dogs, Bloodsuckers, and other nightmarish creatures, too. You can see some of the irradiated threats GSC Game World has to offer in the STALKER 2 gameplay trailer below.

Today’s trailer also confirms that GSC Game World has in fact delayed STALKER 2 to Q1 2024. Fans took notice of a potential change in schedule just yesterday when the studio published a fact sheet claiming that launch would arrive early next year. It’s sad but understandable to see its post-apocalyptic survival shooter delayed yet again. We can only hope that the extra time will result in a better experience.

STALKER 2 is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass in Q1 2024. Stay tuned for more updates from GSC Game World.