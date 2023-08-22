First Good Burger 2 Trailer Welcomes Us Back to Good Burger

We’ve all known Good Burger 2 was coming for a while now but still there was something that made it seem too unbelievable to actually be true until we saw it with our own eyes. Well, now we can. The first teaser trailer for the film, which is coming to Paramount+ and sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return, has dropped and it gives us a taste of what to expect from the sequel that took more than 25 years to happen. What does it taste like? 90s kid comedy.

As you can tell from just this brief clip, the film does not appear to be going meta or playing to its older audience but instead is diving head-first into slapstick site gags like getting hit by a car and flying into the passenger seat and punny humor like tasting water to ensure it is water. In short, it’s a classic kids’ movie from back in the day when studios would dump these things out into theaters with nary a wink at adult audiences and that’s pretty awesome. We’ll, of course, have to wait and see if the full movie plays out a bit more modern but this teaser definitely doesn’t.

In the film, Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) are back together again after one of Dex’s experiments fails and he’s yet again forced to work at Good Burger, the home of the Good Burger. This reunites him with Ed and the new team at Good Burger, where Dex becomes the manager and instantly pushes the fast food restaurant into danger of closing once again. Clearly, he’s forgotten the lessons of Mondo Burger all those years ago.

We get brief looks at a few of the other characters in the film in the teaser but nothing much of the plethora of returning cast members and other former All That stars who are set to return. Returning actors from the first film and original sketches that inspired it are Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. That’s not to mention that the first movie’s screenwriters Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert have returned and partnered with James III (an All That alum himself) for the screenplay. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz. Then there’s the slew of celebrity cameos set to show up in classic kids’ movie fashion that will make you wonder why they heck they showed up in this film.

Good Burger 2 will release on Paramount+