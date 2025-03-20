Forsaken Tower Defence Codes (March 2025) (UPDATE 8)

Updated: March 20, 2025 Added new codes!

Imagine a tower under constant attack from a never-ending mob of zombies. Now imagine the exact opposite—that’s what Forsaken Tower Defence is! In this game, you’re actually commanding the undead and organizing them to defend their base.

Upgrading your defenses requires Coins, which you can get easily if you redeem the Forsaken Tower Defence codes listed below! And if tower defense games are your thing, why not check out our Tower Defense X Codes article to get freebies in another fun experience?

All Forsaken Tower Defence Codes List

Active Forsaken Tower Defence Codes

8UPDATE : Use for x3k Coins

: Use for x3k Coins 100KVisits : Use for x2.5k Coins

: Use for x2.5k Coins NEWCRATE : Use for x2k Coins

: Use for x2k Coins Forsaken : Use for x1k Coins

: Use for x1k Coins DumbDevs: Use for x1k Coins

Expired Tower Defence Codes

6UPDATE

7UPDATE

How to Redeem Forsaken Tower Defence Codes

Here are the simple steps to redeem Forsaken Tower Defence codes:

Launch Forsaken Tower Defence on Roblox. Click the Code button on the left. Enter your code in the text box. Click Redeem! to claim your reward.

How to Get More Forsaken Tower Defence Codes

Right now, there’s no straightforward way to find new Forsaken Tower Defence codes besides checking the game page or the developer’s profile. Your best bet would be to bookmark this article and revisit it before playing to check if we’ve added some more active codes. We update our lists regularly, so any new codes will be waiting for you here!

Why Are My Forsaken Tower Defence Codes Not Working?

If you can’t redeem a code in Forsaken Tower Defence, you should check if you’ve entered it correctly. Also, make sure you’re not trying to redeem the same code multiple times—the game won’t tell you that you’ve already used the code; it will simply display an error message.

Finally, if you know you’re using a code that should be working, it might’ve expired in the meantime. In that case, let us know, and we’ll check it and update the list above accordingly!

What Is Forsaken Tower Defence?

Forsaken Tower Defence is, as the name implies, a tower defense game but with a twist. Here, you take charge of the forsaken souls of this world—the undead—and your goal is to build up their strength to defend the base.

