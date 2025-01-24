Lone Survival Codes (January 2025) [BETA]

Updated January 24, 2025 We added new codes!

Lone Survival is the ultimate survival test only the strongest goats can pass. If you don’t want to become an easy target for other players, then start building your shelter and gear up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride, so good luck.

Get the upper hand with Lone Survival codes. Sure, it’s a survival game, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself with freebies because, after all, a true survivor will do all to stay alive. If you’re looking for more challenging survival games, then gear up with Booga Booga Reborn Codes and do your best to stay alive.

All Lone Survival Codes List

Active Lone Survival Codes

beta: Use for x250 Credits (New)

Expired Lone Survival Codes

100k

How to Redeem Codes in Lone Survival

Follow each step below to discover where and how to use the Lone Survival code redemption system:

Image by The Escapist

Run Lone Survival in Roblox. Access the Store from the main menu and open the Rewards tab before scrolling down to the Codes section. Type a code into the ‘Input Code’ textbox. Hit the Redeem button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Lone Survival Codes

There are several platforms you can visit for additional info about the game and Lone Survival codes. Such platforms are the High Table Community Discord, High Table Studio Roblox group, and YouTube (@HighTableStudio). Wait, before you check out those links, bookmark this list because you’ll also need it.

Why Are My Lone Survival Codes Not Working?

You can’t expect Lone Survival codes to work if they’re expired. That’s like expecting pigs to grow wings and fly, which is impossible. However, there’s a chance that the codes do work, but you misspelled them. Try to copy/paste the codes from this list because they’re accurate, and if they genuinely don’t work, then contact us.

What is Lone Survival?

Do you have what it takes to survive the harsh world of Lone Survival? This game is all about surviving, which means you’ll have to scavenge the land for supplies to avoid dying of hunger and thirst. You also need to build your home, but be sure you’re armed beforehand because this is a kill-or-be-killed world.

