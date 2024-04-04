Category:
Fortnite Fans Can’t Believe the Game Got Referenced in Invincible’s Finale

Jackson Hayes
Published: Apr 4, 2024 09:31 am
Cropped Invincible Season 2, Part 2 poster artwork
Image via Prime Video

Invincible‘s highly anticipated Season 2 finally dropped, and it featured all kinds of multiverse shenanigans. However, while the clear Spider-Man homage and Batman cameo will dominate the headlines, Fortnite fans can’t believe the game got referenced in Invincible‘s finale.

Mark Grayson finds himself in a difficult situation in Season 2’s final episode, with the evil Angstrom Levy threatening his family. Invincible doesn’t just give up, though, looking to defeat Levy by any means necessary. Mark even uses the villain’s own powers against him by grabbing weapons from around the multiverse to fight, including the Dragon’s Breath Sniper from Fortnite.

Invincible doesn’t loot Tilted Tower or Retail Row on screen, but that’s not stopping fans from losing their minds on social media and referring to the titular hero as “The Guy From Fortnite.” Check out some of the best reactions below:

Veteran Fortnite players will be familiar with Invincible because the hero, his friend Atom Eve, and his father, Omni-Man, have been part of the game since late 2023. The team behind Invincible must’ve been pretty happy with the collaboration, too, since it took the time to give the game a shout-out in one of its biggest episodes

Unfortunately, the Dragon’s Breath Sniper has been in the Fortnite vault since early in Chapter 4, so players will be unable to toss on Invincible’s skin and recreate the epic moment from the finale in Battle Royale. However, for some inexplicable reason, the Invincible skins are currently in the Fortnite Item Shop, meaning anyone who didn’t already own the Outfit will be able to buy it and imagine how Mark reacted to dropping out of the Battle Bus.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
Invincible
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67