Fortnite Isn’t Done Adding Fallout Cosmetics

The start of Chapter 5, Season 3 of Fortnite has brought plenty of changes — a new meta of wild vehicles, new weapons, and the introduction of Fallout into Battle Royale. But it appears the T-60 Power Armor isn’t the only Fallout-themed cosmetic we’ll be getting during the Wrecked season.

MORE Fallout x Fortnite Cosmetics will be releasing in the Item Shop later during Chapter 5 – Season 3, including a Vault Boy Back Bling.



Brought to my attention VIA @zachary7799 pic.twitter.com/912YnRQyRY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 30, 2024 Tweet by @iFireMonkey on X (formerly known as Twitter)

According to prominent Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey & X user @zachary7799, more Fallout gear will be available to fans of the popular battle royale. In what appears to be an official posting by Epic Games that has been pulled, we can see the following:

Included, courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel, is the T-60 Power Armor outfit that comes in three variants. Earn Battle Stars by playing Fortnite and gainging experience, then pick up the animated Pip-Boy back bling that reacts to in-game activities. Codsworth makes an appearance as an emote, there are Vault Boy emoticons, a new power armor spray. Keep your eye on the Shop for a new Back Bling featuring Vault Boy. Grab your Fortnite Battle Pass today and Ad Victoriam! Fortnite x Fallout Promotional Material

While it’s unclear if more skins will be available, like the Call of Duty x Fallout collaboration that is going live, it’s exciting to see that we can at least see the iconic Vault Boy make an appearance in the world of Fortnite.

While we will need to wait for official confirmation from Epic Games on what will actually be making it into the game, it’s exciting to see that there are potentially more Fallout skins and other cosmetics on the horizon. Fans have been asking for customizable Vault Dwellers since the official reveal of the collaboration, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for a Jonesy Dweller. It seems likewWar really does change, after all. Now pass me a Chug Jug.

