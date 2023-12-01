Fortnite Leak Points to Peter Griffin & Solid Snake Joining Chapter 5

With the OG Map on its way back to the vault, Epic Games is preparing another way to keep its player base engaged. A Fortnite leak points to Peter Griffin and Solid Snake joining the game in Chapter 5.

Ahead of the massive Big Bang event featuring Eminem that will end Season OG on December 2nd, what appears to be an image of the skins from next season’s Battle Pass leaked on Xbox. An eagle-eyed fan captured a screenshot, which you can check out below:

BREAKING: CHAPTER 5 BATTLE PASS LEAKED ON XBOX



Solid Snake is certainly a welcome surprise, but the addition of his skin coincides with the release of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, which includes remastered versions of the first five games in the series, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

However, Peter Griffin will likely be the headline, as he’s become a bit of a meme in the Fortnite community. Long-rumored to be joining the battle royale, it’s taken several years for all of the leaks to pay off. It’s unclear if adding his skin was always in the cards or if Epic is just appeasing all of the fans clamoring for the Family Guy character, but in any case, players can look forward to running around the map as the Quahog resident – and in a suit no less.

The other skins in the Battle Pass appear to be Fortnite originals, but Peter and Snake’s additions open the door for other characters and items from their series to join the fray. It might only be a matter of time before players are using Stewie as a back bling or wearing a Big Boss skin.

