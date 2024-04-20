Fortnite Roadmap Leak Potentially Reveals Festival Artists, OG’s Return, & More

Fortnite leaks are nothing new. Fans are always trying to figure out what’s next for Epic Games’ hit game. This might be one of the biggest yet though, as Fortnite‘s entire content and crossover roadmap for the rest of 2024 has been reportedly leaked, potentially revealing upcoming festival artists, Fortnite OG‘s return, and more.

RUMOR: Fortnite's 2024 Roadmap ALLEGEDLY got leaked (READ THREAD) 😳‼️



• Billie Eilish, Metallica, Karol G & Snoop Dogg

• Apocalypse S3 + Jack Sparrow & Metallica

• Marvel Season + Fantastic 4

• Fortnite OG (Chapter 2 – S1, S2 & S3)

• LEGO Star Wars & Klombo pic.twitter.com/fhSp2vyBqF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 19, 2024

As reported by popular data miner and trustworthy Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, the image linked above was posted to 4Chan, allegedly showcasing the content roadmap from March to December 2024. While 4Chan leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, HYPEX noted, “I’ve seen many 4chan leaks over the years, and this is BY FAR the most real-looking one, and our only hope of confirmation is Festival S3 announcement soon.” Forbes has since reported on this leak as well, highlighting that this is an expansive look into what’s on the horizon.

Fortnite Leak Suggests Billie Eilish Will Come to Fortnite

Though many Fortnite players and Swifties have been convinced that a Taylor Swift collab is in the works following the release of her “Fortnight” music video, it seems another star will hit the Festival stage first. If the leak is true, then Fortnite fans can expect to see Billie Eilish in Season 3. This would line up with the next Festival’s neon green color theme, as reported by popular leaker Shiina. Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg are also featured in the leak’s image as well.

NEW FORTNITE FESTIVAL SEASON 3 TEASER 👀



The color theme of the next season is green, which could be another hint for Billie Eilish, as she is known for that color!



(Thanks to @SamLeakss for making me aware of the teaser) pic.twitter.com/zbY56soxiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 19, 2024

As for future seasons, it seems that we can expect an apocalypse-themed Season 3 with Pirates of the Caribbean and Metallica collabs. From there, we might get a Marvel-themed season, the Fantastic Four could join the fray, and Fortnite OG (Chapter 2) would make its return. It’s no surprise that LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars appears in the leaked image as well. In fact, Chewbacca has already been confirmed for the May 3rd Star Wars-themed update.

That’s everything revealed in the latest Fortnite leak. Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 is expected to arrive at the end of May, as the Season 2 battle pass ends on May 24, 2024.

