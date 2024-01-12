Long before the addition of Fortnite Festival, Fortnite was bringing musicians to the game. Marshmello held the first concert in 2019, and Travis Scott and Ariana Grande weren’t far behind. Here’s an answer to whether arguably the world’s biggest star, Taylor Swift, is having a concert in Fortnite.

Is a Taylor Swift Concert Happening in Fortnite, Answered

Taylor Swift needs no introduction. Her Eras Tour took the world by storm in 2023, and the concert film that spawned out of it grossed over $250 million at the box office. Swift even has football fans talking because she frequently shows up at her boyfriend’s games. All that to say, Swift doesn’t need to be in Fortnite to boost her brand, but that hasn’t stopped other artists.

In late 2023, iconic rapper Eminem appeared as part of the Big Bang event, giving a virtual performance as Fortnite transitioned into Chapter 5. The Weeknd also joined the game recently as part of the Fortnite Festival Battle Pass, providing the mode with songs and a skin. Unfortunately, there’s nothing pointing to Swift being the next major artist to appear in the game.

There have been plenty of YouTube videos and TikToks that claim to have information about a Swift skin showing up in the item shop or the artist holding a concert in Battle Royale, but none of them are accurate. Neither Swift nor Epic Games has revealed any information about Swift making her way to Fortnite.

Of course, that’s not to say it couldn’t happen in the future. When Fortnite came out, nobody thought it would become what it is today, so there’s always a chance that a meeting with Epic Games squeezes its way into Swift’s busy schedule.

