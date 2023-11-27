Game Awards Security Will Be Tightened After Recent Incidents

Geoff Keighley has had issues with people running up on stage during his award shows. At next month’s The Game Awards, he will be taking measures to tighten security.

As picked up by the website VGC, Keighley mentioned tightening security during a Q&A on Twitch. When asked about it, he said, “We definitely have plans, and we’re trying to do all we can to keep me safe, but also everyone watching the show, the audience, people participating in the show and everything. It’s certainly something we’re thinking about. We appreciate the concern.”

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Is the Game to Beat at The Game Awards

Bizarrely, The Game Awards 2022 and Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 featured random people yelling about Bill Clinton. Luckily, both times just had audience members seizing the microphone to say dumb things. While everyone can laugh about it afterward, the fact it happened twice raised concerns. And it isn’t far-fetched to surmise that the various presenters and the general public were feeling unease after the incidents.

However, Keighley made it clear that putting on a good show was his biggest concern. “Believe me, that’s something that is top of mind for us, but we also want to put on a great show that celebrates these games, and celebrates our love of video games, so that’s an important thing to keep in mind as well. But yeah, I appreciate the concern around that,” he said.

Of course, Keighley could not go into specifics about how security will be strengthened, but here’s hoping things run smoothly during December’s The Game Awards. While I think the event is nothing more than an advertisement for upcoming releases, I want everyone who attends to be safe.

If you’re looking for more topics involving The Game Awards, here’s an articles that discusses why Hogwarts Legacy wasn’t snubbed by the awards show.