Game Freak Partners with Private Division on New Action-Adventure IP, Project Bloom

Private Division is partnering with Pokémon developer Game Freak to create a brand new action-adventure game that is working under the codename “Project Bloom.” First details and some forest concept art were shared alongside the announcement today. Project Bloom is currently in development but does not have platforms announced yet. Private Division and Game Freak expect to see it launch fiscal year 2026.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” Game Freak director Kota Furushima said. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

It’s always exciting to see a new action-adventure game in development, but it’s especially surprising to see Game Freak as the developer behind it. The studio is obviously most known for its work on the Pokémon franchise. Although it has dabbled in other IP like Little Town Hero and Giga Wrecker, the vast majority of games it has developed over the last 30 years have been mainline Pokémon titles like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Legends Arceus. The scale of this next project is unclear, but judging by that crisp-looking concept art, it’s safe to assume Game Freak and Private Division are looking to make a splash.

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” Private Division head Michael Worosz said. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Stay tuned for more details on Project Bloom from Private Division and Game Freak.