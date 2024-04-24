Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf Episode Release Dates & Time

Netflix has finally unveiled its next big anime endeavor which will be bringing the popular martial arts novel series Garouden to life on the small screen. Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is coming this May and here’s the episode release dates and time so you don’t miss out.

When Does Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf Release?

Screenshot via Netflix

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf will arrive on Netflix on May 23. It isn’t clear exactly how many episodes the series will run for or whether or not they will be available to binge from day one, but it has been confirmed that the premiere will take place on this date.

In the past Netflix has dropped complete seasons of anime on day one, but they’ve also released shows weekly so it remains to be seen how the rollout of Garouden will be handled.

Once we have further details on the release of Garouden this article will be updated to reflect that news, but for now, you can relax knowing that on May 23 you will get at least one episode of the highly anticipated martial arts anime.

What Time Do Episodes of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf Release?

Netflix typically updates its library at midnight each day so expect Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf to land at 12:00 am PT. This means you can start your Thursday with a martial arts hit to get you ready for the day.

Again, we don’t yet know whether the whole series will release at once, or if it will be a weekly release, however, if it is the latter you can expect new episodes at the same time each week. If you want to get ahead of the anime you can always pick up and read the Garouden novel series which is available right now.

