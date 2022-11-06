Gimmighoul Is Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Adorable Gold-Hoarding Ghost Type

The newest roster addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Gimmighoul, a Ghost-type creature that hides inside a treasure chest and hoards gold. This adorable Paldean monster has two forms, one with a chest and one without, and both highlight their strange fixation with cash. In Chest Form, Gimmighoul sports increased defense and decreased speed. When spotting an unsuspecting passerby, the Chest Form ghoul will ambush its prey, using ghost energy to force the victim to collect coins.

When not tucked away in a chest, Gimmighoul will be seen in its Roaming Form. As you might have guessed, this version simply sees them leaving wandering about with no box and with a single coin strapped to their back. They’re much quicker than their chest-bearing counterparts, so you’ll need to be fast if you want to catch one for yourself. You’ll certainly be able to find Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you can also catch them in The Pokémon Company’s mobile counterpart, Pokémon GO.

You can learn more about Gimmighoul and take a look at it in action in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet monster reveal trailer below.

Category: Coin Chest Pokémon

Type: Ghost

Height: 1′

Weight: 11 lbs.

Ability: Rattled

Gimmighoul joins the treasure trove of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveals we’ve seen ahead of its November 18 release date on Nintendo Switch. Most recently, we met the long-necked Farigiraf and scary-yet-sweet ghost dog Greavard, and in September, The Pokémon Company showed off its territorial toxic monkey, Grafaiai, and… Wiglett. Other highlights include the doughy puppy Fidough, an Ice-type whale called Cetitan, and the poisonous Paldean Wooper. These are just a few of the creatures players will come across when they hop into the franchise’s latest later this month, so stay tuned for more reveals and other strange Pokémon.