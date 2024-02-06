How to Get Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Aside from just barreling through the main quests of Granblue Fantasy Relink, you may also want to knock out a side quest or two. The rewards are well worth the effort, though some can be a tad tricky. Here’s how to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Golem Finger Location

When you first get started in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you’ll reach the town of Folca and start taking on side quests. One of the first side quests in the game tasks you with retrieving a Golem Finger, but it won’t be immediately obvious where you can get this resource.

Golem Fingers can only be obtained after you’ve beaten Chapter 6. At the end of this chapter, you’ll need to face off against the Golem as part of the story. Upon defeating it, you’ll then be able to loot some Golem Fingers from the chest.

If you’re already past this point, or you somehow missed the chance to loot those Golem Fingers, don’t fret. You can also get them from Siero by exchanging the following items:

Desert Ashes x3

Red-Hot Cactus x3

Both the Desert Ashes and Red-Hot Cactus can be obtained from the desert biome as item pickups. Just make sure to loot everything item pickup you see, and you should have more than enough to make the trade.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you get the Golem Finger, head back to Folca to turn the quest in and you’re set. Head back to the dock to interact with the Grandcypher ship, then choose to return to Folca.

Nearly Retired Adventurer Quest Rewards

Once you’re back in Folca, speak with the Nearly Retired Adventurer to complete the quest and claim your reward. You’ll get a Silver Key, which can be used to open a silver chest in town.

From the NPC’s location, turn around and face the town square, and head straight ahead.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Turn right and go up the stairs.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you’re at the top of the stairs, turn right to find the chest tucked away at the side.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Inside the chest, you’ll get the following rewards:

Fortitude Crystal (S)

Autorevive III Sigil (level 4)

Drain III Sigil (level 4)

1,574 Rupies

Considering how difficult it is to farm Fortitude Crystals, especially in the early game, we’d definitely recommend completing this quest as soon as you can.

And that’s how you can get Golem Fingers in Granblue Fantasy Relink.