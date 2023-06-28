Gravity Circuit Has Some Sick Mega Man X Vibes and Launches in July

NewsVideo Games

Retro platformers are a business unto themselves. Sometimes, companies will try to hit gamers with nostalgia feels for the PSX era. Other times, they will remind you that Zool used to be a thing. And then there’s Gravity Circuit, which received a release date trailer today. Described as “a flashy action packed 2D platformer in the spirit of console classics,” Gravity Circuit will hit multiple platforms on July 13, 2023.

Take a look at the trailer below:

This platformer appears to have it all: robots, a grappling hook, wall jumps, fisticuffs, mechs, power-ups… the list goes on. It really gives off Mega Man X vibes. And since that is one of the greatest games of all time, there’s plenty of reason to believe Gravity Circuit is going to be spectacular.

The adventure also boasts the ability to save innocent lives and secrets galore. There will be 12 stages to conquer, with plenty of boss fights.

Gravity Circuit will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam upon its July 13 release date. If you grew up in the ’90s and loved Capcom’s Mega Man series, there’s a lot to love here. I will be awaiting this release patiently, while also hoping Limited Run does a physical version.

