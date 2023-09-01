Gunbrella Release Date Trailer Reveals Free Game Pre-Order Bonus, New Demo

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer doinksoft have announced a Gunbrella release date of September 13, 2023 for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, as well as a special bonus for those pre-order their copy of the game. The date arrived alongside a minute-long gameplay trailer that features more of the game’s topsy-turvy world and creatures. It’s another look at the grotesque monsters players will face, but the video also reveals that Switch and Steam players now have a new demo to try out. You can see the video below for a better look ahead of Gunbrella’s release date in just a few weeks.

It’s great to see Gunbrella releasing so soon, especially after the side-scroller action title just narrowly managed to escape Devolver Digital’s Devolver Delayed presentation just last month. The three-minute presentation saw delays for highly anticipated projects like The Plucky Squire, Skate Story, Pepper Grinder, Stick It to the Stickman, and Anger Foot. Doinksoft, however, was not part of the lineup of developers that chose to delay their games to 2024.

The team’s pixelated adventure game is right around the corner, and there is an extra special bonus who go out of their way to pre-order the game. As detailed at the end of today’s Gunbrella release date trailer, those who pre-purchase their copy will be treated to a free copy of doinksoft’s action Metroidvania, Gato Robato. The project released in 2019 and, on its own, is available for $7.99 on Steam and Switch. That means, for no extra charge, pre-ordering the $14.99 Gunbrella will save $8 and net you a really solid kitty cat experience.

Gunbrella launches for PC and Switch in just less than two weeks. Stay tuned for any additional updates from doinksoft and Devolver Digital.