Hades 2 Early Access 2024 Release Window Revealed in Update from Supergiant

Supergiant Games updated fans on its development progress today, revealing a Hades 2 early access release window of Q2 2024 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The blog post update on the developer’s website thanks fans for their patience since the roguelike sequel was announced during The Game Awards 2022. Hades 2 early access was previously revealed to launch in 2023, so the 2024 plans are a bit later than what was previously planned. Still, Supergiant seems to be progressing along nicely and attributes the later launch date to a more ambitious sequel than what was originally planned.

“Thank you for your patience as we gear up for this launch! You may be wondering, why can’t we launch in Early Access, like, right now?!” Supergiant said. “The game looked pretty far along in the first trailer! The reason is, Hades 2 will have at least as much content from day one in Early Access as the original game did back when it launched in Early Access on Steam. And, even though Early Access inherently means a game is not yet complete, we still want to do everything we can to make sure Hades 2 is worth your while as soon as you can play it in any capacity.”

Shortly before Hades 2 early access arrives, Supergiant will host a technical test for a limited number of players. More details about this small slice of the full experience will arrive in the coming months. The team acknowledges how important early access was to the development of the original game and doesn’t want to downplay its importance for the sequel.

“We believe the timeframe we’re planning for will be the ‘sweet spot’ where the game is far enough along that player feedback won’t mostly consist of stuff we already know isn’t there yet, but isn’t so far along that it’s too late in development for us to act on the feedback we receive,” Supergiant added.

As Hades 2 early access progresses post-launch, Supergiant will update players with more story and gameplay content. The conclusion to the story will then finally arrive when Hades 2 1.0 arrives at an unspecified point in the future. The developers don’t know when that time will arrive, and guessing a date with so much of development left uncertain wouldn’t make much sense. For now, players can expect the sequel to carry over the core gameplay of the original game while, obviously, adding a feast of new content, too. Stay tuned for any and all updates from Supergiant.