Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav would probably ritual-sacrifice your family if it meant he could profit from selling the filming of that ritual to Tubi. So with that in mind, it makes perfect sense that Bloomberg reports WB is close to completing a deal for a new Harry Potter TV series, apparently intended to air both on HBO and online in some capacity. How exactly the latter will work is unclear, but an official announcement could come from Warner Bros. as early as next week.

Bloomberg reports that each season of the proposed Harry Potter TV series would focus on one of the seven books in the series. Series author J.K. Rowling would ensure that the TV series stays true to her original vision, but otherwise, she would not be involved in the day-to-day creation of the series or lead its development. There has never been a TV adaptation of the series before, but there has obviously been the massively successful film series, which was followed up by the considerably less successful Fantastic Beasts trilogy.

J.K. Rowling has become reviled by many for her rhetoric against transgender people, which spurred vocal backlash and calls for a boycott of the recent video game Hogwarts Legacy. In the end, the boycott had virtually no meaningful effect on the game’s financial success though, as it sold more than 12 million copies in its first two weeks of availability. One could imagine a similar series of events playing out if this Harry Potter TV series happens at HBO.