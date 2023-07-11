Hellboy Web of Wyrd Gameplay Trailer Stars Lance Reddick & a Gripping Art Style

Hellboy Web of Wyrd showed up during the [email protected] Showcase today with a gameplay trailer that gives fans a taste of its graphic novel-like art style, brawler combat, and a performance from the late Lance Reddick. It’s a short but impactful trailer that reminds fans that the art seen in the game’s reveal trailer wasn’t just for show. It’s back and still stunning here as Hellboy moves through demented creatures in the Wyrd dimension. Seeing Hellboy brute-force his way through monsters is always a great way to spend your time, but Reddick’s voice work as the red hero adds more than enough grit to make the video a must-watch. You can see the Hellboy Web of Wyrd gameplay trailer for yourself below.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd is an action brawler roguelite that is being developed by Upstream Arcade and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment. It will tell an original story that was created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. It has no release date yet, but we do know that it is at least set to come to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Stay tuned for a release date reveal at some point in the future.