Here Are Steam Next Fest’s Most Anticipated Upcoming Games

Steam Next Fest gives gamers the chance to glimpse a host of upcoming titles with demos, livestreams and more. And now the event’s drawing to a close, we can see which have proven most popular with would-be players.

So which came out top? According to charts for Steam Next Fest, the most wishlisted game of the event has been Enshrouded, a co-op heavy action RPG which blends monster murder with base building.

Related: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Announced as a Single-Player Top-Down Auto-Shooter

In second place is Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a Vampire Survivors take on the original Deep Rock Galactic. Robocop: Rogue City has also been heavily wishlisted; Robocop games have generally been a mixed bag so let’s hope Alex Murphy’s latest adventure can deliver.

Here’s the full list of the top twelve most wishlisted games at Steam Next Fest.

There are plenty of other games participating in Steam Next Fest, hundreds in fact. It’s worth picking through the whole event in case anything takes your fancy.

That said, you might want to be quick about it. Steam Next Fest is set to end shortly and while some of the demos might stick around, there’s no guarantee. You can cast your eyes over all Next Fest’s offerings here.