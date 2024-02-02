Hi-Fi Rush Datamine Reveals PlayStation 5 & Switch Ports Might Be Coming

Early last year, Tango Gameworks debuted and shadow-dropped Hi-Fi Rush on the same day. Well, a new datamine of Hi-Fi Rush has revealed it may get ports for both the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

As spotted via VGC, Hi-Fi Rush celebrated its first anniversary earlier this week. The milestone was acknowledged with free t-shirts that players could wear in-game, some of which were platform-exclusive. Epic Games, Steam, and Xbox all received unique apparel. The curious part, though, is what Tumblr user random-cattai datamined from the free update. There are two shirts we haven’t seen in an official capacity. One is blue and says, “I’m here baby!” while the other is red and proclaims, “Rock out anywhere!”

If you put two and two together, it is safe to surmise the blue shirt represents the Sony PlayStation 5, and the red one signifies the Nintendo Switch. These colors have always been associated with each respective company. Moreover, “I’m here baby!” is likely a reference to Hi-Fi Rush hitting Xbox’s rival after a year of exclusivity, and “Rock out anywhere!” could be a node to the Switch’s portability.

Of course, this talk of Hi-Fi Rush ports is all conjecture until Microsoft says otherwise. I will remind gamers, however, that insider Nate the Hate said Microsoft would be bringing “one of their more acclaimed first-party releases to a competitor system.” And it is hard not to believe that the release is Hi-Fi Rush. If true, it’s a great idea because the more people that get to play the hidden, rhythm-based gem, the better.

