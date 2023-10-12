Hideki Kamiya Reveals Why He Left PlatinumGames, Says He’s Not Retiring

Former PlatinumGames creative Hideki Kamiya has shared some insight as to why he chose to leave the company. The studio co-founder dove into the details in the first upload on his new YouTube channel.

Kamiya’s debut appearance as a YouTuber is about as tongue-in-cheek as you might expect. It starts with him leaving Platinum, unemployed, with his box of desk items in hand just before he heads “off to the unemployment center.” When the camera operator asked why he chose to leave the action game development studio he helped start, Kamiya had this to say:

“I’d say, I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator. And to choose the path I think is right and move on. Yeah, so I’m not going to retire yet. I want to keep creating games.”

Kamiya then acknowledges the rumors that have sprouted up since announcing his plans to leave Platinum last month. Some of the rumors have suggested that he won’t be leaving Platinum at all. However, it sounds like we won’t be seeing Kamiya return to games in any form for quite some time.

“I can’t work for (the same industry for) a year. Due to reasons. So, it’ll be a while until I bring good news to you all. It’ll take time, but I’ll make it happen.”

Kamiya is best known as the creator of classic video games such as Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, Bayonetta, and The Wonderful 101. He’s a legendary developer in the industry but also one of the most important action game creators ever. For now, however, Kamiya is just going to “go home and do some cooking.” Hopefully, his new YouTube channel will keep players entertained while they wait for him to return to the industry in full force.