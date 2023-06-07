Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds Documentary Gets a Trailer

PlayStation Studios, Kojima Productions, and Filmworks have revealed the trailer for documentary movie Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds. Inside of 16 seconds, the trailer boldly declares, “Hideo Kojima is widely regarded as the first auteur of video games,” and this documentary is your chance to get inside his brain and listen to other people praise him for probably 60+ minutes. The likes of Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Chvrches will feature in the movie, which “explores the power and potential of video games as an art form through the work of an influential talent revered by millions worldwide.”

It seems like Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will primarily focus on the period following the founding of Kojima Productions, as there’s no mention of Konami and Konami probably had minimal interest in having any part in this documentary. In general, it feels like this will be a “rah rah” documentary celebrating Kojima’s career and isn’t likely to push him to any challenging places with its interview questions. And that’s fine. People love Kojima. In any case, the doc is “coming soon.”

In related news, during the Apple showcase this week that announced the ludicrously expensive Vision Pro, Kojima showed up to announce that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is headed to Mac, which is bound to excite… somebody. But more pressingly, Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2, with Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux returning. He is also working on an unannounced project with Xbox, which could potentially be unveiled this weekend at the Xbox Games Showcase.