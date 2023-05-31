Hideo Kojima Not Involved in Metal Gear Solid Delta Development

Konami has confirmed the obvious to IGN that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater isn’t being made with the input of original creator Hideo Kojima, Kojima Productions, or even original artist Yoji Shinkawa.

“They are not involved,” a Konami spokesperson said. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world.”

That development team includes some Konami developers who were “involved in the production of the past (games in the) Metal Gear series.” Developer Virtuos is also working on the production, and Konami said that studio too has been involved with Metal Gear entries in the past.

Even without Hideo Kojima for oversight, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater should still be a remake worth checking out. The reveal trailer revealed virtually nothing but at least excited fans who have been starved for good Metal Gear content for nearly a decade. We learned soon after that the original Metal Gear Solid 3 cast will be featured again in Delta, and apparently it will repurpose the original audio without recording anything new.

Konami also explained why it chose Metal Gear Solid 3 as the project that would receive the remake treatment: “We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of BIG BOSS (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series. Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time.”

Konami has yet to confirm whether or not fans can expect additional Metal Gear Solid remakes. That said, the publisher says that it will “listen to player demand and consider accordingly” when it comes to future remakes. So, if you want to see Metal Gear Solid 1, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 4 remakes, you’ll want to make sure Konami knows.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, meanwhile, is still without a release date but is planned to launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in the future.