Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Delayed Out of First Half of 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong has received yet another release date delay, this time pushing it beyond the first half of 2023. Matthew Griffin, a marketing and publishing associate for developer Team Cherry, shared the latest schedule change on Twitter. The highly anticipated Hollow Knight sequel was previously set to launch in the first half of 2023, but with May quickly coming to a close with no updates, it’s no shock to hear we’ll be waiting a bit longer. No new window was announced, as Griffin simply says that fans should look forward to more details “once we get closer to release.”

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong. We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect… — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced in early 2019, meaning it has been a whopping four years since we first heard about Team Cherry’s Metroidvania sequel. Updates since then have been scarce, to say the least, as it wasn’t until June of last year that we finally got to see more gameplay. Hollow Knight: Silksong has also added PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to its list of platforms in the time since, but there’s no denying that Hollow Knight fans have suffered more than most when it comes to playing the waiting game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of our most anticipated indie games of 2023, so we can’t wait to see it come to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass… eventually. Stay tuned for a final Hollow Knight: Silksong release date from Team Cherry.