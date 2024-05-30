Honkai: Star Rail: All Legendary Weapon Recipes in The Legend of Galactic Baseballer

The Legend of Galactic Baseballer event in Honkai: Star Rail is a series of long battles against seemingly endless waves of enemies with the help of various weapons and special buffs that you can tune into legendary versions. Here are all the possible recipe combinations for this battle mode.

All Legendary Weapon Recipes in Legend of Galactic Baseballer

There are 13 different Legendary Weapon combinations in the Legend of Galactic Baseballer. To obtain a Legendary Weapon, you need a base Weapon at Level 8 with the correspondent Accessory at Level 1 at minimum. After meeting the requirements, your next Level Up will offer you said weapon as an upgrade. You can also get one after clearing an Elite stage, if you’re lucky enough.

Legendary Weapons increase your damage drastically during your run, but only if they fit your team composition. The Flaming Greatsword excels at follow-up teams, for example, and wouldn’t work as well in a Break team.

Some Weapons/Accessories will only become available once you enter its introductory stages in the event. They immediately become available on older stages once you unlock them, and you can also get stronger

Legendary Weapon Base Weapon Accessory Morningstar Bat Rainbow Bat Disco Baseball Musketeer’s Resolve Everyone for Me Me for Everyone Headwind Bow Ranger’s Longbow Wind Shear Arrows Shockbolt Crown Thunderbolt Thorns Shards of the Crown Surprise in a Box Sweet Slumber Gunpowder Ribbon Eternal Fortress Will of Architects Heart of Eternity Flaming Greatsword Frosty Flying Sword Icefire Talisman Gambit in the Game Lucky Roulette All or Nothing Kindest Benedition Prayers of Beauty Golden Rose Cryoflame Thrower Icy Fire Extinguisher Fire-Treading Cryoflare Prison-Shatter Hammer Storm Gale Hammer Lightning Storm Shackles Time’s Eternity Nihility’s Warning Tireless Pretentious Visage Scoundrel’s Kindness Greed of the Sublime

If you have no clue which Weapons could fit your team’s playstyle, checking the recommended weapons with the Trial characters in each stage could give you some help, although you’re free to do any combinations you want. But make sure to give the recommendations and the trial characters themselves a try, as they’re not as weak as you may think, and are a great chance to check how new characters such as Boothill play.

