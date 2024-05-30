Category:
Honkai: Star Rail: All Legendary Weapon Recipes in The Legend of Galactic Baseballer

Racoons with guns are a dangerous kind
Patrick Souza
Published: May 30, 2024 01:19 am

The Legend of Galactic Baseballer event in Honkai: Star Rail is a series of long battles against seemingly endless waves of enemies with the help of various weapons and special buffs that you can tune into legendary versions. Here are all the possible recipe combinations for this battle mode.

All Legendary Weapon Recipes in Legend of Galactic Baseballer

There are 13 different Legendary Weapon combinations in the Legend of Galactic Baseballer. To obtain a Legendary Weapon, you need a base Weapon at Level 8 with the correspondent Accessory at Level 1 at minimum. After meeting the requirements, your next Level Up will offer you said weapon as an upgrade. You can also get one after clearing an Elite stage, if you’re lucky enough.

Legendary Weapons increase your damage drastically during your run, but only if they fit your team composition. The Flaming Greatsword excels at follow-up teams, for example, and wouldn’t work as well in a Break team.

Some Weapons/Accessories will only become available once you enter its introductory stages in the event. They immediately become available on older stages once you unlock them, and you can also get stronger

Legendary WeaponBase WeaponAccessory
Morningstar BatRainbow BatDisco Baseball
Musketeer’s ResolveEveryone for MeMe for Everyone
Headwind BowRanger’s LongbowWind Shear Arrows
Shockbolt CrownThunderbolt ThornsShards of the Crown
Surprise in a BoxSweet SlumberGunpowder Ribbon
Eternal FortressWill of ArchitectsHeart of Eternity
Flaming GreatswordFrosty Flying SwordIcefire Talisman
Gambit in the GameLucky RouletteAll or Nothing
Kindest BeneditionPrayers of BeautyGolden Rose
Cryoflame ThrowerIcy Fire ExtinguisherFire-Treading Cryoflare
Prison-Shatter HammerStorm Gale HammerLightning Storm Shackles
Time’s EternityNihility’s WarningTireless
Pretentious VisageScoundrel’s KindnessGreed of the Sublime

If you have no clue which Weapons could fit your team’s playstyle, checking the recommended weapons with the Trial characters in each stage could give you some help, although you’re free to do any combinations you want. But make sure to give the recommendations and the trial characters themselves a try, as they’re not as weak as you may think, and are a great chance to check how new characters such as Boothill play.

Honkai: Star Rail
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.