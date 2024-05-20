All Boothill Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Breaking in during the second half of the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 update, we have Boothill as our next new character, and you’ll need a lot of extra materials for his ascension if you were waiting for him instead of Robin.
All Talent & Ascension Materials Required for Boothill in Honkai: Star Rail
As our first 5-star Physical Hunt character, Boothill is another character joining the trending Break Effect meta, being a perfect pair with the Harmony Trailblazer. Not only does he have some very peculiar build requirements, but he also demands tons of leveling materials. Here’s everything you’ll need from 1 to 80, according to the official Honkai: Star Rail leveling calculator.
Ascension Materials
- x65 IPC Work Permit
- x15 Tatters of Thought
- x15 Fragments of Impression
- x15 Shards of Desires
- x888,000 Credits
- x290 Traveler’s Guide
Shards of Desires and its upgrades are all obtainable from the Memory Zone Meme opponents you find around Penacony, so you should have a lot of those if you’ve been farming Relics, Traces, or anything else in the area.
Related: How to Unlock All Audition Venue Hidden Challenges in Honkai: Star Rail
As for the IPC Work Permit, these are obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Duty boss found in the Clockie Studios Theme Park area. The Senior Staff opponent is weak to Fire, Ice and Imaginary, so any team composed of a few of these elements will have an edge.
Trace Materials
- x18 Meteoric Bullet
- x69 Destined Expiration
- x139 Countertemporal Shot
- x41 Tatters of Thought
- x56 Fragments of Impression
- x58 Shards of Desires
- x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish
- x8 Tracks of Destiny
- x3,000,000 Credits
The general items are the same as before, but now, you’ll also need the Meteoric Bullet items and their evolutions from the Hunt Crimson Calyx located in the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue. Get ready to go for lots of these, as Boothill also needs his Basic Attack leveled as opposed to most other characters.
Boothill is also the first character to use the Lost Echo of the Shared Wish item as one of his ascension materials. The Great Septimus is weak to Imaginary, Fire and Lightning, and the same team you used against him during the main story should be able to take him down.
Aside from farming all of that, getting all of the Credits and Traveler’s Guides for maxing out his Level/Traces will take a good while if you haven’t prepared beforehand, so better start farming as soon as possible. Unless you want to be the cowboy’s next target, you better have some top-tier protection.
And those are all the Boothill ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail.
Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.