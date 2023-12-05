Honkai: Star Rail’s Earnings Fell Massively in November

HoYoverse’s sci-fi gacha game Honkai: Star Rail suffered a more-than-50% drop in its monthly mobile earnings across November according to analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reddit).

Even with that drop, however, the game remains in the top three global earners, pulling in approximately $20,000,000 across the month, which is down from approximately $45,000,000 in October. Besides that, a significant portion of the revenue drop was made up by HoYoverse’s other major money-spinner, with Genshin Impact claiming the top spot and earning an estimated $54,000,000, up from $39,000,000 the month prior.

As such, while the drop in earnings for Honkai: Star Rail is significant, it’s unlikely to have any major negative impact on the future. It’s all but impossible to know exactly what prompted players to turn away from the game. However, users on Reddit suggest that it could be because of what many considered to be a poor banner month, combined with an anniversary event from the game that took the #2 spot on the rankings, Nikke.

It’s worth noting also that these numbers are only applicable for the mobile version of the game. Honkai: Star Rail also has a PC version available through the Epic Games Store or the game’s official website, which very likely provides a significant amount of additional revenue.

The most recent update for the game landed in mid-November, introducing Huohuo and Argenti as the newest 5-star characters, alongside the usual bevy of activities and adjustments for players to check out. You can find the full patch notes here.