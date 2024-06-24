House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

Warning: The following recap contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

The Blood and Cheese Scene’s Aftermath

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2 picks up in the hours after Episode 1‘s shocking Blood and Cheese scene. Green Targaryen troops round up the Red Keep’s smallfolk, shove blood-soaked blankets into hounds’ noses, and generally do what they can to track down Prince Jaehaerys’ murderer. Meanwhile, Jaehaerys’ dad, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) declares war on the Black Targaryen camp as he impotently wails on a stone model of King’s Landing.

In Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke), Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) assures his daughter Jaehaerys’ killer will be brought to justice. Alicent isn’t comforted, however, and declares that gods are punishing the Greens — and more to the point: her. She’s clearly alluding to her affair with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel); however, she stops short of saying this in front of her dad. In response, Otto suggests Jaehaerys’ death could help their cause.

Later, in the Small Council chamber, Aegon confronts those present about failing to keep Jaehaerys safe. He singles out Ser Criston, who keeps his cool, for particular scrutiny (he admits being in bed, but not with whom). Aegon shifts tack to raging against Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), whom he (erroneously) blames for his son’s murder. While he raves, Lord Larys Strong enters and announces that Blood (Sam C. Wilson) is in custody.

Aegon immediately makes for the dungeons with vengeance on his mind; however, Otto and Ser Criston deter him from exiting the council chamber. Otto entrusts Blood’s interrogation to Larys, while Aegon complains about the Small Council’s cautious methods. Unbothered, Otto proposes that — regardless of what Larys learns — they pin Jaehaerys’ death on Rhaenyra to drum up support throughout Westeros. Aegon isn’t a fan of this strategy, but Alicent wins him around.

All Kinds of Suffering in King’s Landing

What Alicent doesn’t realize is that she’s just signed up to be part of the public funeral Otto is masterminding. She pushes back against the idea of being made into a spectacle, but Otto insists. Caving, Alicent visits Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) and fills her in on the funeral plans. Unsurprisingly, Helaena is also turned off by the prospect of parading through town with her dead son. Alicent explains it’s their duty as royalty to foster an emotional connection with their people, even if it’s only pretend.

Alicent then tries to broach the subject of Helaena walking in on her and Ser Criston getting it on in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1. Helaena understandably has zero interest in discussing her mother’s sex life and reacts by shoving a blanket into Alicent’s arms to wrap Jaehaerys for the funeral procession.

From here, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2 cuts to the procession itself. Soldiers escort Alicent and Helaena through the streets of King’s Landing in a wagon behind Jaehaerys’ coffin. Intercut with this is Larys’ interrogation of Blood, who names Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) as his employer before the torture can even start. He also divulges Cheese’s involvement, although he doesn’t know his accomplice’s name — just that he was a ratcatcher.

Larys slinks off without harming Blood. It’s a fake-out, though. Aegon promptly enters the cell and bashes Blood’s head in with a mace. While that’s going down, the funeral procession continues. Both Alicent and Helaena are overwhelmed by the general public, especially after their wagon gets stuck. But despite their visible discomfort, they succeed in securing the smallfolk’s sympathy.

A Lover’s Quarrel Rocks Dragonstone

Cut to: Dragonstone. Rhaenyra learns from her own Small Council that not only has Jaehaerys been murdered but the whole realm thinks she’s responsible. The queen is dismayed, noting that as a grieving mother, she’s hardly likely to order someone else’s child bumped off. She’s even more unhappy after some of her Small Council members indicate they think she’s guilty too, assuming Rhaenyra lashed out in vengeance. It’s a tough day at the office, all told.

Rhaenyra’s mood gets even worse once she clocks the smug expression on Daemon’s face. Confronting her husband in private, Rhaenyra demands to know if he hired assassins to murder a child. Daemon replies that Aemond was his target and denies ordering Blood and Cheese to kill any other Green Targaryen they encountered.

Rhaenyra confesses she no longer trusts Daemon. A heated exchange follows, during which Rhaenyra accuses Daemon of using her to indirectly claim the throne. Daemon professes his loyalty to Rhaenyra, but she’s not convinced. They then argue over why Rhaenyra’s father named her his successor (not Daemon) and whether Rhaenyra has the grit needed to claim the Iron Throne.

Eventually, Daemon leaves in a huff, ignoring his daughter, Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), on his way out. Rhaenyra orders Baela to fly to King’s Landing on her dragon, Moondancer, and gather intel on the Greens’ next moves. Baela accepts her mission and then enquires after Daemon. Rhaenyra replies that Daemon must follow his own path, as we see the prince soar off on his dragon.

Everyone Can Smell Civil War in Westeros

Back in the Red Keep, Ser Criston confesses to Alicent the guilt he feels for Jaehaerys’ death. The following morning, he dispatches Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor) to pose as Erryk’s twin brother (and Black Camp loyalist), Arryk, and kill Rhaenyra to avenge Jaehaerys.

On Dragonstone, Baela and her fiance/stepbrother, Prince Jacaerys Targaryen (Harry Collett), shoot crossbow bolts and chat about their family. It’s a character-driven scene that quickly gives way to another set in one of King’s Landing’s brothels. Bearing his soul to the brothel madam, Aemond expresses regret for his unwittingly causing Prince Lucerys Velaryon’s death in House of the Dragon Season 1. His companion observes that when princes lose their tempers, others usually pay for it.

To underscore this point, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2 briefly segues to a blacksmith and his wife discussing the worsening conditions in the city. Then it’s off to Driftmark, where Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) catches up with his brother, Addam (Clinton Liberty). Addam pushes Alyn to call in the favor Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) owes him and nab a place with the Sea Snake’s crew. Alyn shoots down the idea, wary of the impending war.

And speaking of Corlys, that’s who we catch up with next — in bed with his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). They unpack the dysfunction between Rhaenyra and Daemon. Corlys wonders whether Daemon will challenge Rhaenyra for the crown, but Rhaenys isn’t convinced. Rhaenys adds that regardless of whether Daemon captures Harrenhal castle, she will keep Rhaenyra’s campaign on the rails.

An Assassination Attempt on Dragonstone

Meanwhile, in Rhaenyra’s chambers, the queen grills Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) about her part in the Blood and Cheese affair. Mysaria downplays her culpability, although she admits she’s sorry for what happened. She asks Rhaenyra to honor Daemon’s promise to set her free, but Rhaenyra refuses. Mysaria reflects on the male-dominated world she and Rhaenyra both navigate, and the dynamic between them shifts slightly before a knight returns Mysaria to her cell.

In King’s Landing, Aegon orders all the Red Keep’s ratcatchers executed. Otto is furious when he finds out. The Hand of the King lambasts Aegon for undoing all the funeral’s goodwill. Otto’s even crankier when the king tells him of Ser Criston’s assassination plan. He dismisses it as a “prank” and questions Aegon’s suitability for the throne. Aegon fires Otto as Hand and gives the gig to Cole.

Back on Dragonstone, Rhaenyra pays Mysaria a visit in her cell. She grants the prisoner her freedom and arranges for her to get the next ship out of Westeros. But on her way there, Mysaria seemingly has second thoughts about going. The rest of this sequence is devoted to Arryk’s assassination attempt, which fails. He gets pretty close though — and a distraught Erryk falls on his sword (literally) after having to kill his own brother.

This brings us to House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2’s final stretch, which starts off with Otto bitching to Alicent about his demotion and the botched assassination’s consequences. Alicent convinces him to visit Highgarden and shore up their support with the Tyrells. She also tries admitting her affair with Criston, but Otto won’t have it. Her remorseful mood doesn’t last long, though. Before the credits roll, Alicent and Criston are back in bed together!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping on Sundays.

