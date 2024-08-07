How Attraction & Romantic Satisfaction Work in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Among other exciting new features, the Lovestruck expansion for The Sims 4 introduced attraction and romantic satisfaction dynamics. These new elements of the game add layers to romance that can take a little getting used to, so we’re here to break them down.

How Attraction Works in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Attraction lets you choose what your Sims find appealing (or unappealing) in potential romantic partners. It spans six different categories:

Way of Life

Characteristics

Romance Styles

Hair Color

Outfit Color

Fashion

You can set your Sim’s romantic likes and dislikes in Create-a-Sim by heading to the Likes & Dislikes menu, then clicking on the magnet symbol. This will let you choose what attracts them (green magnet) and what will turn them off (red magnet).

Screenshot by The Escapist.

As your Sim gets to know someone, they will uncover new facts about their likes, dislikes, and personality. This can either increase or decrease their attraction, depending on how those traits align with your Sim’s preferences. Attraction in The Sims 4 Lovestruck operates on a spectrum, ranging from Very Unattracted to Neutral to Very Attracted, depending on the balance of likes and dislikes.

You can hop into Create-a-Sim and adjust turn-ons and turn-offs at any time. So, if you meet your Sim’s perfect match and need to tweak a few things to make it work, you can!

When your Sim is attracted to another Sim, you’ll get special interactions for flirting and physical affection. If your Sim is not attracted to another Sim, they may not be as willing to flirt or be as romantically satisfied in their relationship.

Higher attraction gives you an easier time getting a high score on your dates. It can also impact romantic satisfaction levels, with more attracted Sims being more likely to have a satisfying relationship.

How Romantic Satisfaction Works in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Romantic Satisfaction is another new feature added with the Lovestruck pack for The Sims 4. It measures how happy your Sims are in their current romantic relationship. This measure only appears once your Sims have a high Romance bar, so it won’t always come into play for quick flings.

Romantic Satisfaction is based on how often your Sims engage in successful romantic interactions with one another. So, if your couple is consistently and happily flirting, they will likely be closer to Very Satisfied.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

If they start to drift apart, they will lose satisfaction over time. Similarly, if your Sim does something that their partner considers a turn off, it may cause satisfaction to dip — or vice versa if they do something attractive.

It’s important to keep in mind that Romantic Satisfaction in The Sims 4 fluctuates over time, unlike skills. Just because you get your dream couple to Very Satisfied doesn’t mean they’ll stay that way if they’re working opposite schedules and never taking time to show love and affection.

Sims with high Romantic Satisfaction have more positive moodlets and lose Romance level with one another less often. Sims with low Romantic Satisfaction, however, may not be as happy with their relationship and could easily drift back into being just friends — or worse!

How to View Attraction & Romantic Satisfaction in The Sims 4

If you want to know where your Sims are at with their Attraction & Romantic Satisfaction, you can view this in the Simology panel. Head to the relationship tab and click on the Sim you want to review your relationship with. Click “open profile” and scroll until you see the Relationship section.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Here, you will find information about your Sim’s attraction to their partner and their relationship satisfaction. You will also see those same stats for their partner. However, if your Sim is dating someone and they aren’t communicating about the relationship, these traits will show up as unknown for the other person. Have them chat about their relationship to see the other side of the equation or move them in so you can toggle the other partner to the active Sim and see things from their perspective.

The Sims 4 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

