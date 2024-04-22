Satoru Gojo was ensnared in the Prison Realm for quite a while. But how did Gojo get unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen?

How Did Gojo Get Unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Fans everywhere were shocked when, during The Shibuya Incident, Kenjaku managed to seal Gojo in the Prison Realm. The Prison Realm is a powerful living barrier that can contain and confine anyone or anything within it – forever. There is nothing in the world that the Prison Realm can’t seal – it’s an impervious pocket realm where no time passes, and its captive can’t move. So, even Gojo can’t free himself. But our favorite blue-eyed sorcerer will make his grand escape.

Gojo Satoru was sealed in Chapter 90, and in Chapter 221 of the manga, he finally made his grand escape. In the interim, all types of chaos have unfolded in the series. New motivations and characters have been revealed, and we’ve witnessed Sukuna’s new form. But more importantly, we were introduced to Hana Kurusu, a sorcerer who shares her body with the Angel.

A pivotal moment has just unfolded #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/GIHwKY8hoH — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) October 5, 2023

The Angel’s signature move, Jacob’s Ladder, proved to be Gojo’s only way to escape. Jacob’s Ladder is a Technique Extinguishment that can negate all other cursed techniques. And yes, that includes the special grade cursed object Prison Realm. Hana used Jacob’s Ladder on the back gate of the Prison Realm and successfully freed Gojo from his confinement.

Manga readers had to wait three years and 130 chapters to see Gojo released. And anime watchers will likely find themselves waiting for quite some time as well. With so many chapters and arcs to adapt, it’s likely we won’t see Gojo for quite some time. But it’s speculated that we’ll see Season 3 in 2025, which will adapt the Culling Games. And, if we’re lucky, Gojo won’t be far behind.

And that’s how Gojo got unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

