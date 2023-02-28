Kelvin is Sons of the Forest’s sweet, sweet boy, an NPC who’ll never hesitate to help you out, even if it means accidentally cutting down your treehouse a few times. But what if you don’t want Kelvin around? Here is the answer to how you get rid of Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

You Can Only Get Rid of Kelvin in Sons of the Forest If He Dies

If you want Kelvin gone from Sons of the Forest, he’s going to have to die, and you’re probably going to have to do it yourself. If you’re starting Endnight’s game afresh, you can try leaving him on the ground, but that’s no guarantee he won’t pop up later, a big smile on his face.

No, you’re going to have to kill him. That means hitting him with a weapon until he collapses to the floor. If you have a change of heart, you can heal him, but if you want him gone, just keep hitting him till he’s dead.

The same is true of Virginia — once she’s properly dead, she’s out of the game for good. And you’ll be alone, all alone. Well, unless you jump into multiplayer, but everyone knows what you did.

And that’s how you get rid of Kelvin in Sons of the Forest. You monster.