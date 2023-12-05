There are few anime series as iconic and beloved as Dragon Ball Z, adapting the middle portion of creator Akira Toriyama’s long-running manga series. The series is so popular that it received its own remastered edition, Dragon Ball Z Kai.

Premiering in 2009 to coincide with DBZ’s 20th anniversary, DBZ Kai (originally titled Dragon Ball Kai in Japan) remastered the existing animation but streamlined the story to hew closer to Toriyama’s manga. More than just updating the show for high-definition, Kai features additional changes to make it distinct and fresh from the classic DBZ. Here’s how Dragon Ball Z and Kai are different and which series newcomers to the franchise should check out first.

How Dragon Ball Z and Kai Are Different

Goku stands with Gohan and Krillin

The most notable difference is how much from DBZ is omitted in Kai, with virtually all of the filler content from the preceding anime series excised completely. At this accelerated pace, the villainous Frieza is introduced in Episode 19 of Kai, whereas in DBZ, Frieza debuts in Episode 44. DBZ’s entire run went for 291 episodes, not including television specials, movies, and OVAs, while Kai finished its run with 167 episodes.

More than just streamlining the story to be more faithful to the manga source material, Kai also had its voice cast re-record all their lines to better match the pacing and tone of the newer series. This distinction carried over to the international dubs of the series, including the Funimation-produced English-language dub, with minor recasting across each dub. Kai also featured new music and all-new opening and ending sequences, featuring animation produced specifically for the show.

Should You Watch Dragon Ball Z or Kai?

Trunks slashes with his sword

Unless you’re looking to progress through the story of Dragon Ball Z as quickly as possible, for whatever reason, the superior DBZ viewing experience is still the classic experience over Kai. Like many extended anime series, the classic DBZ does have a lot of filler material to prolong its run, but some of these moments – Goku and Piccolo attending driving school, Goku battling in a tournament in the afterlife, etc. – are among the most memorable in the series. The filler has become part of the package and parcel of the DBZ mythos, informing the sequel series Dragon Ball Super.

This isn’t to say that Kai is an all-around inferior viewing experience or that it lacks any discernible merit. The remaster is meticulously done, repairing and replacing damaged frames while boasting in improved sound design. Some of the voice acting, particularly with the Funimation dub, has improved as its translators and actors get a second chance to refine their approach. But if you’re looking to experience DBZ, do it as audiences first did over 30 years ago.