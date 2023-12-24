LEGO Fortnite has a lot in common with Minecraft and if you’ve spent a lot of time burrowing underground in that game you might well be wondering how far can you dig down in LEGO Fortnite? Here’s the answer.

How Far Can You Dig Down in LEGO Fortnite?

One of the most entertaining things to do in Minecraft — a game that’s clearly an inspiration for LEGO Fortnite — is to keep digging. Oh, sure, building is a blast, but keep digging and you can dig your way through to caverns, underground rivers of magma, and more.

So given that LEGO Fortnite also lets you use a shovel, pickaxe and so on, just how far can you dig? Can you tunnel your way through the top layer of soil? Maybe a few layers beneath that? Or can you go all the way, digging your way through to LEGO magma?

Unfortunately, if you were planning on digging under your island, maybe making your own lava-based base, I’ve got bad news for you. You can’t use your shovel to dig beneath the ground at all. If you use your shovel you’ll dig up dirt which is a useful resource, that much is true.

But when you dig up dirt, it just appears from nowhere, it’s not subtracted from the ground. You don’t create a hole at all, dirt just appears in your inventory. So no matter how much you dig, you can’t create a hole. And that means that no amount of digging is going to get you through whatever’s beneath your LEGO island.

Could that change later? Absolutely. It’s entirely possible LEGO Fortnite will let you start tunnelling down, into whatever abyss or underworld lies beneath. But right now, that’s not an option.

So the answer to how far can you dig down in LEGO Fortnite is you can’t dig down at all, you can only dig up dirt without making an actual hole.