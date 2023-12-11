Video Games

How to Get Soil in LEGO Fortnite

There’s nothing like a little bit of farming to make your own crops in a survival crafting game. In LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need some Soil to get started on creating your own farm. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to get your hands on some.

Starting your own little crop farm is a really good way to make a sustainable source of food for you to have in LEGO Fortnite. You’ll need food all the time to keep your stamina and health up, so having a nice crop of berries, wheat, and other food is excellent. All you’ll need to get started is a handy Shovel and some seeds.

To make a Shovel, you’ll need need to have a Lumber Mill built so that you can turn some Wood into Planks and some into Wooden Rods as well. Once you’ve acquired those materials, make yourself a Shovel. Now, you’ll want to decide on a good location to set up a farming area. You’ll want it to be around your Village and in a spot with enough space to grow plenty of crops.

A Shovel in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to get Soil in LEGO Fortnite.

Once you’ve decided on a good spot, start digging with your Shovel in any grassy spot to dig up some Soil. You’ll be able to dig up a bunch pretty quickly, which is nice. Now that you’ve got Soil, you’ll also need to head out into the wild and find some animals. All the animals poop, and you’ll want to look near them to pick up some Fertilizer. Giving them a pat can also encourage them to poop.

How to Grow Crops in LEGO Fortnite

Once you’ve got a stack of poop from the animals, head back to where you want to start up your farm. Open up your build menu, and down the bottom of the Utility menu, you’ll find the Garden Plot craft. These are what you need to build to be able to place plants. Craft as many as you can near each other. Now you’ll need some seeds. You can gather these by destroying the plants that grow food. You could also use a Grain Mill if you have one built to break down whole food into seeds.

Placing a Garden Plot in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to get Soil in LEGO Fortnite.

Now, you simply go about planting the seeds you want to have growing in each of the Garden Plots by using the seeds on them. They’ll grow over time, and once ready, you’ll need to harvest the food so that the seeds can start growing again. It’s a good idea to have a chest nearby to store the food when you see that it’s grown again.

That’s how you can get Soil and grow some nice crops in LEGO Fortnite. It’s a different process compared to other survival crafting games, but it’s well worth investing a little time in.

