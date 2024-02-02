With the newest Rocksteady game being connected to the Arkhamverse, it’s understandable that a few familiar faces will show up, but characters believed to be dead are a whole other story. So, how is Poison Ivy alive in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Recommended Videos

How Is Poison Ivy Alive in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

As players settle into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, they find themselves in Metropolis, which has definitely seen better days. Brainiac has taken over the city, the Justice League is under his control, and there’s little to no hope for the people of the city. Fortunately, Amanda Waller and A.R.G.U.S. have a plan that involves using Task Force X to get what they want.

Part of Waller’s scheme is to lure the Suicide Squad to LexCorp in an effort to get the chips in their heads removed. They fall into Waller’s trap, of course, but not everything is lost, as they discover that Poison Ivy is alive and in Metropolis. Harley Quinn is very excited, as the two were very close before Ivy’s death in Batman: Arkham Knight, but her smile quickly turns into a frown when they find Ivy, and she’s a child.

Related: How Does Co-Op Work in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

It turns out that Lex Luthor and his lackeys found a reborn Ivy and forced her to help with the Brainiac problem. This new Ivy has no memories of her past life, which truly upsets Harley, but a new friendship can still blossom, as Ivy is also recruited by A.R.G.U.S. and used to try to defeat Brainiac.

And that’s how Poison Ivy is alive in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.