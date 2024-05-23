How Is [SPOILER] Alive? The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 Spoiler, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 technically features the return of the strongest sorcerer, but it’s not in the way that readers expected. So, how is Gojo alive in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261?

Recommended Videos

How Is Gojo Alive in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261?

Screenshot via Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 doesn’t waste any time in explaining how it is that Gojo is back on the battlefield, revealing that it’s simply his body in possession of someone else. A two-page spread depicts Gojo’s face with stitches on his forehead similar to that of Kenjaku. While it was first thought that it was the Jujutsu Kaisen villain who was inhabiting Gojo’s body, it’s revealed that it’s actually Yuta, who is copying Kenjaku’s cursed technique so that he can use the body of the strongest sorcerer of today.

However, while Gojo’s body is shown to be in working condition, the chapter explicitly states that the man known as Satoru Gojo is gone. While this plan enacted by the sorcerers of Jujutsu High seems controversial at first, it makes sense that they would still try to take advantage of the immense strength of Gojo’s cursed technique along with Yuta’s immense cursed energy to try and deal one final blow to Sukuna. All that remains unknown is what happens to Yuta afterward.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen: Is There a JJK Nike Collab? Answered

Does Yuta Become Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Due to the desperate nature of this plan, there are still several variables that remain unknown to Yuta and the rest of the sorcerers. One major unknown consequence is what will become of Yuta once his Cursed Technique runs out. When using Copy to transfer himself into Gojo’s body, Yuta has five minutes before his cursed technique ends. While the group speculates in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, no one is sure if Yuta will simply die right away and lose the ability to be in Gojo’s body or if he will lose his Cursed Technique and instead remain stuck in Gojo’s body permanently.

Gege Akutami has chosen quite an unexpected way to bring Gojo back into the conflict and has somehow raised the stakes even higher for this final battle with Sukuna. As the chapter ends with both Yuta (in Gojo’s body) and Sukuna using Domain Expansion, it’s do-or-die time for the remaining surviving members of Jujutsu High in the Shinjuku showdown arc. While the soul of Satoru Gojo is gone, readers can at least take comfort that Yuta is taking his duties of becoming the next Gojo quite literally. Let’s hope he survives the experience.

And that’s how Gojo is alive in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more