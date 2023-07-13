How Many Chapters in Dave the Diver?

The smash hit game Dave the Diver by Mintrocket has been an absolute blast to play. With an interesting storyline, creative characters, tons of exploration, fish to dive for and hunt, and a full-on sushi restaurant to manage at night, Dave the Diver is packed full of content and things to do. If you’ve started the game, you may have noticed that the story consists of chapters, with a bunch of missions and activities making up each chapter. So here is how many chapters total are in Dave the Diver.

How Many Chapters There Are in Dave the Diver in Total

In the game, you start off with the Prologue: A Sushi Bar by the Blue Hole, then move into Chapter 1: Traces of the Sea People, followed by Chapter 2: Into the Deep, and finally Chapter 3: A Request From the Sea People. So, there are three chapters in total in Dave the Diver. That may not seem like much, but you’ll easily be spending 15-20 hours playing through the chapters because there is a lot more to the game than just the story.

The thing with Dave the Diver is that it isn’t all about the story; the gathering and management aspects of the game play as much of a role, if not more so, than the story in the time you’ll spend playing. From unlocking and trying out new weapons to take on tough fish, to unlocking big net guns to scoop up whole bundles of fish at once, there is plenty you will be doing while diving.

When not gathering fish, you have a whole fish farm to manage and also a rice paddy; these are essential to providing you with consistent results in the sushi restaurant. Finally, you have hiring and staff management, menu management, recipe research, dish upgrades, and even completing VIP challenges to unlock new content, all as part of managing the sushi restaurant. That doesn’t even include the actual dinner services where you’ll be running around serving meals, pouring green tea and beers, and making fresh wasabi, all to earn as much gold as possible.

So, the answer to how many chapters are in Dave the Diver is three in total. Take your time playing through — explore, gather, and run your restaurant the best that you can, and you’ll have yourself a great time with this gem of a game!