Fire Emblem Engage boasts a hefty run time. As a strategy RPG, Fire Emblem Engage is going to take up quite a bit of your time, but how long is the game exactly? If you’re hunkering down to play the game, here are how many chapters are in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage Has 26 Chapters: Here’s How It Breaks Down

In total, Fire Emblem Engage has 26 chapters within it, including a prologue. At a first glance, it has about as many chapters as most other Fire Emblem games like Fire Emblem Awakening, and it has more chapters than a single playthrough of its predecessor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Looks can be a bit deceiving though, because the lengths of these chapters are usually far shorter than in Three Houses.

While there are still plenty of sidequests that you can tackle in the form of Paralogues that can inflate the game’s length, there isn’t as much to do in-between battles in Engage as there was in Three Houses. The game is primarily focused on taking you from combat encounter to combat encounter, making the chapters in Engage feel brisk and fast. There’s a lot less downtime here than in Three Houses, which can either be a blessing or a curse depending on how much you enjoyed interacting with your students and planning out lessons for them.

Regardless, quantity does not equal quality, and the faster pace of the Engage chapters and battles has helped to really endear me to the world and story. Fire Emblem Engage still contains a great ensemble of characters and has the tried-and-true turn-based strategy that the series is known for, so having 26 chapters to experience the lands of Elyos seems like a fair and reasonable amount of time.

That’s all there is to know about the chapter count in Fire Emblem Engage.