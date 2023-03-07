Twice is one of the all-time great K-pop groups, and like Girls’ Generation before it, it has been colloquially described as the “national girl group” of South Korea. They have accumulated almost too many accolades to count, and the JYP group has come a long way since its lineup was established by the 2015 Mnet reality show competition, Sixteen. Twice debuted on October 20, 2015 with the EP The Story Begins, which contained their debut single, “Like Ooh-Ahh,” and they have been off to the races ever since. If you are wondering how old the individual members of Twice are now, here is the birthday and age for Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

How Old Explained: Age and Birthday for Each of the Twice Members

Nayeon was born on September 22, 1995 and is 27 years old.

Jeongyeon was born on November 1, 1996 and is 26 years old.

Momo was born on November 9, 1996 and is 26 years old.

Sana was born on December 29, 1996 and is 26 years old.

Jihyo was born on February 1, 1997 and is 26 years old.

Mina was born on March 24, 1997 and is 25 years old.

Dahyun was born on May 28, 1998 and is 24 years old.

Chaeyoung was born on April 23, 1999 and is 23 years old.

Tzuyu was born on June 14, 1999 and is 23 years old.

With that in mind, at the time Twice debuted back in October 2015, there ages were as follows: Nayeon was 20, Jeongyeon was 18, Momo was 18, Sana was 18, Jihyo was 18, Mina was 18, Dahyun was 17, Chaeyoung was 16, and Tzuyu was 16. These are all pretty typical ages to debut as an idol. Some in K-pop have debuted at a younger age, like Hyein in NewJeans.

Nayeon is the oldest member of Twice and the “face” of the group, but she is not the leader of the group — Jihyo is actually the leader, as the result of a unanimous group vote. Meanwhile, Tzuyu is the maknae (“youngest member in the group”), who originally hails from Taiwan.

Between birth date and their current age today, that’s everything you need to know about how old the members of Twice are.