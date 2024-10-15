Yes, Coldplay Tickets for 2025 ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour are Still Available

In case you thought you missed Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, you’re in luck because the band added more North American dates starting in late 2025 and we have all the details on how you can get your hands on these tickets!

Recommended Videos

Coldplay has been on the road since March 18, 2022, when the tour kicked off in Costa Rica. The band is promoting their ninth and 10th studio albums, Music of the Spheres, released in 2021, and Moon Music, which debuted in 2024.

The ‘Yellow‘ singers have made their way around the world, performing for millions of fans along the way with immersive visuals and extraordinary animations, leaving fans in awe for days after they have left the show. Even though the band performs in front of thousands of people each night, fans have previously expressed that Coldplay puts on a very intimate show with meaningful interactions. They have even brought some fans up on stage for an unforgettable experience.

North American fans who are dying to encounter this show will have the chance starting on May 31, 2025, when the North American leg kicks off again in Stanford, California!

Coldplay Music of the Spheres Tour 2025 Tickets

Fans can snag their tickets for the 2025 North American leg of the Music of the Spheres tour on StubHub. This tour is considered to be the highest-grossing rock tour and the second-highest grossing tour overall, behind Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, with over a billion dollars in revenue. So, it’s safe to say that these tickets are bound to sell out pretty quickly!

The cheapest tickets are currently starting at $165 at the El Paso, TX show on June 13, 2025. Ticket prices vary depending on which city and which night you choose to see the band.

Coldplay is set to perform 12 shows on the 2025 North American leg of the Music of the Spheres tour. Most cities have two shows on two separate nights, giving fans an even bigger chance at scoring tickets in their city!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy