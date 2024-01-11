How Old Is Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Answered

Star Wars fans have enjoyed the adventures Cal Kestis. 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features an older Cal, leading players to wonder how old the exiled hero is. Here’s how old Cal is in both games as he quietly reclaims his Jedi destiny.

How Old Is Cal Kestis in Star War Jedi: Survivor, Answered

Cal ignites his lightsaber

Set within the Great Jedi Purge instituted by the newly formed Galactic Empire, the Star Wars Jedi games take place in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith. At the start of the purge, Cal was a young Padawan, training in the ways of the Force and the Jedi Order. Forced to go on the run and conceal his Force-sensitive abilities and mastery with a lightsaber, Cal is 13 years old when the purge begins.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place five years into the Great Jedi Purge, making Cal approximately 18 years old at the start of the game. Flashbacks to Cal as a boy, particularly when he was 13 at the start of the purge, are shown throughout the game, revealing how he barely survived Emperor Palpatine executing Order 66, which launched the purge. The game ends with Cal facing an unknown future after stopping the Sith from obtaining a Holocron with a database of Force-sensitive children in the galaxy.

Subsequently, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor begins five years after the events of Fallen Order, with Cal now working with Saw Gerrera in resistance operations against the Empire. This places the story ten years after Revenge of the Sith and eight years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. Cal is now 23 years old and has grown considerably stronger with the Force, no longer a disillusioned teenager with nowhere to go but a young man with a noble cause to fight for.