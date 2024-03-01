How Old Is Tifa in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the acclaimed middle installment of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy not only advances the story from the 1997 game, but reveals the backstory of its main characters. One fan-favorite character that gets the spotlight is Tifa, with different stages of her life shown.

Tifa Lockhart is the childhood friend of protagonist Cloud Strife, who both barely survive the destruction of their hometown Nibelheim at the hands of the villainous Sephiroth. Tifa is introduced early in Final Fantasy VII Remake, set several years after the destruction of Nibelheim, reuniting her with Cloud as they set out to topple the sinister Shinra Corporation devastating their planet. With multiple time periods covered in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, here is how old Tifa is throughout the game.

Tifa’s Age in FF7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

Tifa is established as being approximately one year younger than Cloud, who is 21 years old throughout the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, making Tifa 20 years old. As Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes place a matter of months after Remake, Cloud should theoretically still be 21 while Tifa should similarly still be aged 20 across the story. How Rebirth also opens with an extended flashback to Cloud and Tifa’s shared tragic history in Nibelheim and their harrowing encounter with Sephiroth.

Throughout Remake, Cloud and Tifa make references to the last time they saw each other being five years prior to the events of the game, hinting at a heartbreaking incident. Rebirth dives into this moment, with Sephiroth learning of his true extraterrestrial origins and attacking Nibelheim, razing the town and killing most of its inhabitants, including Cloud’s mother and Tifa’s father. Given this five-year time jump to the past, Tifa is 15 years old while Cloud is 16 for the prologue to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Hopefully that clears up just how old Tifa is at various points in the story in FFVII Rebirth.