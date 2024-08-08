How to Activate Deck Powers in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

Picking a Starting Deck in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is just the first step of your budding new adventure, but knowing activate deck powers is extremely important. Since the game doesn’t tell you how to do it, I’m here for support.

How To Activate Suit Powers in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

Screenshot via The Escapist

Activating a Deck/Suit power could come in clutch, especially if you find yourself running low on health or if you need to inflict extra damage. For example, in the photo above, I’m using the Spade deck, which gives me extra shields to guard my health. However, even with a winning hand, there are more times than not that I won’t receive a bonus. What gives?

Screenshot via The Escapist

That’s because your Deck Power/Deck Ability won’t be activated unless you win the hand with a perfect 21. In the photo above, I won the round with a 21 hand over my opponent’s 18 hand, receiving 21 Shield and causing 3 damage in the process. The only time that a Deck Ability/Deck Power will be activated is when you have a perfect 21 hand.

It also appears that the Deck Powers will be randomized. There were times that I would receive 21 shields in this situation and other times that I would receive a smaller amount. If you land multiple 21 hands in a row, it seems that the game will change the amount you receive to ensure that you’re not pulling too far ahead before moving on to the next battle. I wish I could horde these sheilds and bring them on my adventure, I’d be set for life at this point.

Build the perfect deck that will ensure that you’re always landing as close to 21 as you possibly can, especially if you’re hoping to take advantage of the unique powers that the starter decks bring you. It’s a unique feature of the game, so pick the perfect deck and get ready to take out everyone in your path.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is available now on Steam.

