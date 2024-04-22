How to Beat 5-Star Walking Wake Tera Raid: Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Walking Wake is a Pokemon Scarlet exclusive Legendary that acts as a prehistoric ancestor to Suicune, and players can only encounter this Pokemon during limited-time Tera Raid events. This guide will teach players how to defeat Walking Wake so that they come prepared next time the paradox Pokemon steps into raids.

Recommended Videos

Walking Wake Weaknesses & Moveset

Walking Wake may be a Water/Dragon type, but thanks to terastilization we only have to worry about its Water typing. The paradox Suicune takes on a pure Water-type during these raids, so Dragon-type Pokemon needn’t beware.

Being a pure Water-type, Walking Wake Tera Raids are vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type moves. However, since Walking Wake has Fire-type moves in its arsenal, we recommend players stick to Electric or Water-type Pokemon with strong Electric or Grass-type moves.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Type

Walking Wake 75 Hydro Steam

Dragon Pulse

Noble Roar

Flamethrower

Sunny Day Protosynthesis Water (Tera)

As you can see, Walking Wake’s moveset can be annoying to deal with. Noble Road will lower your Pokemon’s Attack and Special Attack, so it’s worth having a Pokemon who can negate that effect. Additionally, Sunny Day will set off Protosynthesis and will increase the power of Flamethrower. If you can keep that from happening, you’ll have an easier time fighting this dino dog.

Best Walking Wake Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Below are three Pokemon we think are the absolute best when taking down Walking Wake. Some of these may seem familiar as they are Pokemon players often use in raid events, but they work and that’s all that matters. Plus, due to their popularity, you may have them on hand already.

Annihilape

Annihilape can be an absolute nuisance in Walking Wake raids, and that’s because it’s so hard to kill. Between its Defiant ability and the healing power of a Shell Bell, Annihilape can take a hit and hit back harder.

The linch pin of this build is Rage Fist. Every time Annihilape is hit, the power of the move increases. Every time its stats are lowered, its Attack stats is greatly increased. Every time Annihilape lands a hit, the Shell Bell will restore its health. And since none of Walking Wake’s moves are Super Effective against Annihilape, you shouldn’t have any issues.

Pokemon Level Moves Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs

Annihilape 100 Rage Fist

Screech

Close Combat Shell Bell Defiant Adamant HP & Attack

Clodsire

Online raids are all the rage, but when joining a lobby full of random trainers, you need to be okay with taking a more passive, supportive role. Not everyone can be an attacker, and that’s where Clodsire comes in.

First off, your Clodsire needs the Water Absorb ability or this build has no chance of working. This ability turns Walking Wake’s Water-type attacks into extra HP. Next, you’ll want to use Mud-Slap to lower Wake’s accuracy, thereby protecting your allies from damage. Acid Spray is also necessary, as it will lower Walking Wake’s Special Defense, even after it puts its shield up.

Amnesia can be helpful to raise your own Special Defense, and use Helping Hand on an allied Pokemon when you think they’re about to use a powerful attack.

Pokemon Level Moves Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs

Clodsire 100 Acid Spray

Mud-Slap

Amnesia

Helping Hand Ability Shield Water Absorb Calm HP & Special Defense

Iron Hands

I know what you’re thinking. Iron Hands is played out and everyone uses him and he’s only good if you can pull off Belly Drum. And you’re right… but Iron Hands is an impeccable choice against Walking Wake.

If fast enough, players can use Belly Drum to max out their Attack and pair it with Electric Terrain to activate Quark Drive while also boosting the damage of Electric-type moves. Wild Charge is risky, but it offers the highest possible damage if everything goes according to plan.

Even without Wild Charge, players can use Thunder Punch or Thunder to deal consistent damage. A few turns later, you can Terastalize into a pure Electric-type for another boost to Electric damage.

Pokemon Level Moves Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs

Iron Hands 100 Electric Terrain

Belly Drum

Wild Charge

Thunder Shell Bell Quark Drive Adamant HP & Attack

And that’s all you need to know about defeating Walking Wake in 5-star Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids. They shouldn’t offer much of a challenge, especially if you stick with the recommended Pokemon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more