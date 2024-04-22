walking wake iron leaves
Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Return To Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Raids Soon

Apr 22, 2024

Two paradox Legendary Pokemon, Walking Wake & Iron Leaves, are set to return to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at the end of April 2024, and trainers won’t want to miss another chance to add these Pokemon to their Pokedex! Here is everything revealed about these limited-time Tera Raids.

Walking Wake & Iron Leaves Return Date Announced

pokemon scarlet violet walking wake raids

Paradox Suicune and Paradox Virizion, otherwise known as Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, will be appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids for the fourth time starting Friday, April 26, until Monday, May 6.

Iron Leaves and Walking Wake haven’t appeared in Tera Raids since Early January of this year. Before then, they appeared in raids in May of 2023 and March of 2023. This means the upcoming Tera Raids could be the last ones we see until 2025 or late 2024.

Can you Catch Walking Wake & Iron Leaves

Just like the last raid event, you can only catch one of each. This means that if you caught Iron Leaves or Walking Wake in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet during the previous events, then you cannot catch them in this event.

That said, if you still don’t have a Walking Wake or Iron Leaves, now is your chance to snag one.

However, if you already own either of these paradox legendaries, the raids are still worth participating in. Below is a list of some of the items these raids drop, which make them very lucrative in terms of XP Items or money farming.

  • Exp Candy L
  • Exp Candy XL
  • Rare Candy
  • Big Pearl
  • Pearl String
  • Nugget
  • PP Up
  • Bottle Cap
  • Ability Capsule

Can Walking Wake and Iron Leaves be Shiny?

No, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves cannot be shiny as they are still shiny-locked. There is currently no legitimate way to obtain either of these Pokemon as shiny, so players will have to wait until a distribution sometime in the future, or for a new method of encountering them.

Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
