Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot and More

A second season of Shangri-La Frontier is coming soon, so here’s what you need to know about it’s release window, cast, plot, and more.

What Is the Release Window for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 will be released in October 2024. No more exact date is known at this time, but we’ll update this article accordingly when we know for sure.

Who Is the Cast for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

The original cast from Shangri-La Season 1 will reprise their roles for Season 2, alongside some new actors. You can see the Japanese-language voice actor for the main characters in the table below.

Character Voice Actor Sunraku Yuma Uchida Psyger-0 Azumi WAki Arthur Pencilgon Yoko Hikasa Oikatzo Makoto Koichi Emul Rina Hidaka Vysache Akio Otsuka Psyger-100 (Momo Saiga) Yumiri Hanamori Animalia Sayaka Senbongi Orcelott Seiichiro Yamnashita Bilac Miyu Tomita Tsukuyo Tsukuri Ami Koshimizu Ritsu Amachi Kaori Nazuka Sakai Tsukuyogi Kenji Nojima Kyoju Joji Nakata Aramis Hiromu Mineta

What’s the Plot of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Shangri-La Frontier is based on a manga adaptation of a web novel written by Katarina. Currently, there are 175 chapters in the manga, which means there is plenty of material to cover, that can be read online on Kodansha’s official website. There are no official English translations of the web novel.

Based on where the anime left off, the next part of Shangri-La Frontier should cover the Nephilim Hollow arc. While relatively short, that arc is key to the series and introduces a number of major players, who we won’t spoil here. From there, Shangri-La Frontier goes into the Nightslayer’s Shadow arc, which is much longer. As the name suggests, we will see a return of Lycagon the Nightslayer, a key antagonist in Sunraku’s story.

