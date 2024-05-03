An image from Shangri-La Frontier showing three characters looking to the right as part of an article on the Season 2 release window and cast.
Image via Studio C2C
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot and More

Jordan Althoff
Published: May 3, 2024 01:47 pm

A second season of Shangri-La Frontier is coming soon, so here’s what you need to know about it’s release window, cast, plot, and more.

What Is the Release Window for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 will be released in October 2024. No more exact date is known at this time, but we’ll update this article accordingly when we know for sure.

Who Is the Cast for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

The original cast from Shangri-La Season 1 will reprise their roles for Season 2, alongside some new actors. You can see the Japanese-language voice actor for the main characters in the table below.

CharacterVoice Actor
SunrakuYuma Uchida
Psyger-0Azumi WAki
Arthur PencilgonYoko Hikasa
OikatzoMakoto Koichi
EmulRina Hidaka
VysacheAkio Otsuka
Psyger-100 (Momo Saiga)Yumiri Hanamori
AnimaliaSayaka Senbongi
OrcelottSeiichiro Yamnashita
BilacMiyu Tomita
Tsukuyo TsukuriAmi Koshimizu
Ritsu AmachiKaori Nazuka
Sakai TsukuyogiKenji Nojima
KyojuJoji Nakata
AramisHiromu Mineta

What’s the Plot of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Shangri-La Frontier is based on a manga adaptation of a web novel written by Katarina. Currently, there are 175 chapters in the manga, which means there is plenty of material to cover, that can be read online on Kodansha’s official website. There are no official English translations of the web novel.

Based on where the anime left off, the next part of Shangri-La Frontier should cover the Nephilim Hollow arc. While relatively short, that arc is key to the series and introduces a number of major players, who we won’t spoil here. From there, Shangri-La Frontier goes into the Nightslayer’s Shadow arc, which is much longer. As the name suggests, we will see a return of Lycagon the Nightslayer, a key antagonist in Sunraku’s story.

If you’re looking for more, check out whether Shangri-La Frontier Episode 26 has a release date.

